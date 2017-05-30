BMW Group launches BMW CarData: new and innovative services for customers, safely and transparently

The BMW Group continues to expand its ground-breaking premium services and, with BMW CarData, is enabling customised service options for BMW drivers based on data from the vehicle.

At the event “Mobility of Tomorrow”, an initiative of the German Association of the Automotive Industry on 30 May in Berlin, Peter Schwarzenbauer, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, MINI, Rolls-Royce, BMW Motorrad, Customer Engagement and Digital Business Innovation BMW Group, explained: “BMW CarData will take the connectivity of our vehicles to a new dimension. Our BMW ConnectedDrive customers will be able to take advantage of new, innovative and customised third-party services in a quick and easy manner. Protecting vehicle data is part of our understanding of premium in the highly-connected vehicle. This is what customers expect from us. In this way, we are allowing customers to decide what happens with their data. This is precisely the philosophy behind BMW CarData.”

BMW CarData offers many benefits for customers: Drivers can save money with individualised insurance premiums, based, for example, on actual mileage. Or enjoy faster service appointments, because, thanks to ideal preparation, the necessary part has been ordered in advance. But it is also easy to imagine totally new services in the future, such as personalised infotainment options. A BMW with a built-in SIM card is needed to use BMW CarData. Around 8.5 million BMW vehicles currently meet this requirement. Once customers have registered their BMW in the ConnectedDrive portal, they are also able to use BMW CarData at no additional cost.

BMW CarData works as follows: The vehicle generates data, including condition data, like mileage; usage-based data, such as average fuel consumption; and event data, like an automated service call. Some of this data is transmitted exclusively, in encrypted form, as so-called telematics data via the permanently installed SIM card to secure BMW servers. From there, with the consent of the customer, service providers can access the encrypted data needed for certain services. Data security is always top priority. Third-party access to the vehicle, which greatly increases the risk of hacking, is avoided. Peter Schwarzenbauer: “For customers, CarData means security, transparency and control over data from your own car, combined with the many benefits of customised services.”

BMW CarData allows customers to manage how their telematics data is shared with service providers very simply. All it takes to release data, deny access or withdraw previous consent is a click of the mouse: The customer alone decides whether or not a company receives their data. In this way, customers always maintain control. The BMW Group is the first automotive company to introduce this service, which already conforms to the EU General Data Protection Regulation planned for 2018. The highest level of transparency is guaranteed and customers can request a CarData report of the data released or a CarData archive via the ConnectedDrive portal at any time. The archive contains a detailed list of the telematics data stored in connection with the vehicle and a glossary explaining key terms.

Service providers, such as garages, insurance companies and fleet managers, can register with BMW CarData. If customers want to use a specific service and actively consent to the release of their telematics data, the requesting companies receive the data they need for the service in encrypted form via BMW’s secure backend. This information provides the basis for customised, data-based and innovative service options – from infotainment to smart home functionality – enabling a broad range of value-added services for customers. BMW CarData will be launched in Germany on 30 May 2017 and then gradually rolled out in other markets.

