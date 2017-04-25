The BMW Group at the 2017 Hannover Messe. On the road to zero-emission electric mobility

As part of its research and pre-development activities, the BMW Group has been working on zero-emission electric mobility for many years now, with battery storage systems and hydrogen fuel cells providing the basis. At the 2017 Hannover Messe – the world’s leading industrial show – taking place on 24 – 28 April, the company will be presenting concepts and technologies with partners under the banner “NewEnergy-4-Mobility2050”. This initiative focuses on energy provision for widespread zero-emission mobility looking ahead to 2050.

Well-founded calculations carried out in tandem with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE will show visitors to the Hannover Messe how a progressive transition to renewable energy sources can allow the German government to meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by 2050. At a series of interconnected stands, partners involved in the initiative from the electricity generating and energy supply sectors and from industry will be demonstrating technologies which can enable this transformation, as well as new areas of business which might emerge.

The BMW Group can be found at Stand B59 in Hall 27 and will be showcasing the zero-emission vehicles BMW i3 and a hydrogen fuel-cell demonstration vehicle based on the BMW 5 Series GT. At the same stand, Shell will be showing a hydrogen fuelling pump which the energy company has developed in partnership with Designworks, a BMW subsidiary. This innovative fuel pump dispenser illustrates how quickly and easily drivers can fill up their cars with hydrogen, while simultaneously providing a glimpse of future mobility.

‘Vision Zero’ in electric mobility.

In its actions and business practices, the BMW Group has always followed an integrated approach centred around the application of sustainability throughout the value chain. For example, the CO2 emissions generated by the BMW i3 in the supply chain, through production, as part of everyday use and in the recycling process are at least a third lower than for a conventional vehicle of a comparable type. The BMW i3 is the only vehicle worldwide whose product concept is geared squarely towards avoiding emissions of CO2. At the same time, the success of the BMW i3 as the best-selling electric vehicle in its segment is proof that sustainability need not mean compromising on driving pleasure or desirability.

Fuelled by the aim of achieving zero-emission electric mobility through the use of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicles, the BMW Group is committed to retaining its status as the world’s most sustainable vehicle manufacturer.

A pioneering combination: BMW eDrive and hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The hydrogen fuel-cell demonstration vehicle based on the BMW 5 Series GT on show at the Hannover Messe combines locally emission-free mobility with sporty handling, a high level of energy efficiency, everyday usability thanks to fast refuelling times and an appetite for covering long distances. The fuel cell converts the hydrogen gas carried in its storage tank into electricity and water vapour, generating 180 kW/245 hp to drive the electric motor. With a net capacity of around one kilowatt hour, the vehicle’s high-voltage battery acts as a temporary storage mechanism and can therefore be considerably smaller than in battery-electric concepts. The strategic alliance agreed between the BMW Group and the Toyota Motor Company in 2013 provides additional impetus and increases the companies’ capacity to turn hydrogen fuel-cell technology into reality.

It is the aim of the BMW Group to establish hydrogen fuel-cell electric drive systems as a long-term second source of locally emission-free mobility alongside battery-electric drive systems. The result is a versatile potential portfolio of drive systems which can be adapted flexibly to different vehicle concepts, customer requirements and legislative circumstances.

