Blake Zuidema, Director Automotive Product Application, ArcelorMittal confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Blake Zuidema, Director Automotive Product Application, ArcelorMittal has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Dr. Blake K. Zuidema is the director of automotive product applications at ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company. In this role, he leads a team in identifying new automotive product needs, piloting their development in the mill, breaking down the barriers to their application, and promoting applications of new and existing automotive steel products to the OEM and supplier communities. He is also a member of ArcelorMittal North America’s product development steering board.

Zuidema joined ArcelorMittal’s automotive product applications division in 2003 as a staff consultant, was promoted to manager of the division in 2004, and then to director in 2005.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Fuel Economy Detroit brings together the stakeholders tasked with creating the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

To register for this event, please go to http://fueleconomydetroit.com/#tile_tickets

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.