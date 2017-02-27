Black Duck announces 2016 open source ‘Rookies of the Year’

Black Duck, the global leader in automated solutions for securing and managing open source software, today announced the ninth annual Open Source Rookies of the Year, recognizing the top new open source projects initiated in 2016.

“This recognition is a tribute to the success and momentum of these projects,” said Patrick Carey, Director of Product Management, Black Duck, who heads the annual Rookies selection process. “The selections for 2016 show how diverse and ambitious open source software development has become. From communications to healthcare and beyond, they offer innovative solutions to a range of consumer- and enterprise-grade problems.”

The 2016 Rookies class reflects several industry trends shaping the future of open source software including:

Stretching the Blockchain: Many open source projects are exploring ways to extend blockchain technology to uses well beyond cryptocurrency.

Beyond Basic Database Data: Open source projects are striving to accelerate data analysis, increase database efficiency, and blur the line between the traditional database and blockchain technologies.

Diving into Deep Learning: Projects seeking to simplify machine learning to encourage broader adoption across industries and applications.

Redefining Software-Defined Networks: Projects applying open source technology aimed at making networks as agile and flexible as the virtualized server and storage infrastructure of the modern data center.

Controlling Container Clutter: A number of this year’s open source projects have found remarkable opportunities to simplify the world of containers.

Network Security: Several projects are striving to revolutionize network security by leveraging cutting edge machine learning and software-defined network capabilities.

Revolutionizing Education: Open source projects with the goal to make learning resources readily available to students and teachers worldwide.

The 2016 Black Duck Open Source Rookies of the Year

Blockchain

Sawtooth Lake: Intel’s new distributed ledger platform for the Hyperledger blockchain, developed to address concerns about the scalability and security of existing blockchain technologies.

Big Data

CarbonData: A unique approach to data organization, multi-level indexing, and optimization allows for faster data filtering, better compression, and enhanced search and query processing for more-efficient use of compute resources.

Deep Learning

Deep Scalable Sparse Tensor Network Engine: DSSTNE (“Destiny”) seeks to evolve the neural networks landscape by optimizing for data sparseness and scalability and focusing on optimal use of multiple GPUs.

Software-Defined Networking

OpenCORD: An end-to-end solution which combines SDN, NFV, and Cloud with commodity infrastructure to bring datacenter-grade scale and agility to service provider networks.

Network Security (Co-Winners)

Poseidon: The Poseidon project seeks to answer two key questions: What is on your network, and what is it doing? It answers these questions by providing situational awareness to the items being added or removed from your network, as well as the traffic being generated.

Trireme: Trireme allows the creation of security policies at-scale and application segmentation through end-to-end authentication and authorization.

Containers

Ansible Container: The result of the Ansible development team’s desire for an alternative to Docker files, Ansible Container works to automate the container build, deployment, and management process using nothing but Ansible Playbooks.

Education

Kolibri: Kolibri seeks to make learning resources available to students and teachers in areas with limited education resources, from rural schools and after-school programs to refugee camps and orphanages.

For more information about the 2016 Black Duck Open Source Rookies of the Year, please visit https://www.blackducksoftware.com/open-source-rookies-2016

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.