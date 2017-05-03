Big in Power and just 80 mm in Height: AVL’s Battery Revolution

To satisfy the need for electric sedans, AVL provides innovative battery development solutions from concept to SOP. Customers benefit from a global development team with a broad network of suppliers, reliable simulation tools, validation processes implementable on AVL’s in-house test systems and an extensive range of component and system knowledge.

Batteries are fundamental to the future of (electric) mobility. Where sedans are concerned, end-customers expect the highest standards of performance, comfort and range. A low-slung, sporty seating position forces OEMs to develop battery systems with a particularly low total height. At the same time, it is essential to meet factors such as sporty driving behavior, short charging times and extended driving ranges throughout the vehicle’s life, while ensuring continuous and guaranteed safety.

More range. Better energy density. Longer life.

AVL draws on a global, interdisciplinary team with wide-ranging capabilities to develop batteries with a total height of 80 millimeters as an integral part of the vehicle. AVL’s scope of services ranges from the battery concept, mechanical, electrical and thermal design and simulation, validation and testing all the way to prototype engineering and the production processes. State-of-the-art AVL battery testing equipment (also for high-voltage applications) and development methods bring new products fast to the market without losing sight of the cost aspect. Customers additionally benefit from AVL’s extensive capabilities, such as cell integration into battery modules as well as their integration into battery packs, customized cooling systems and a broad network of suppliers.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.