Big Deal! Mercedes-Benz delivers more than 500 trucks to Brazilian energy company

Stuttgart / São Bernardo do Campo – Mercedes-Benz do Brasil delivered 524 trucks to one of the three biggest Brazilian energy companies. The 6×4 off-road versions of the Atego and Axor series will be handed over to Raízen until September 2017. Performance, reliability and latest digital technologies were crucial for the decision to purchase. The trucks are equipped with the innovative telematics system FleetBoard. It enables customers to minimize maintenance time by offering an analysis of vehicle performance, consumption as well as driver behavior. The order is complemented by a complete service and maintenance package.

Despite the continuously difficult economic situation and declining commercial vehicle markets in the past years, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil was once again able to strengthen its leading position in the Brazilian truck market in the first quarter of 2017. At the end of March 2017 the market share of the truck with star was 29.8 percent.

