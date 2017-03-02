Bharat Forge awarded Daimler Supplier Award 2016

Bharat Forge has been adjudged as one of Daimler AG’s top global suppliers for the year 2016. Bharat Forge was awarded Daimler Supplier Award 2016 – Global Procurement Trucks and Buses for the international supply of best quality crankshafts and front axle beams.

Baba N. Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge received the award at the hands of Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, and Dr. Marcus Schoenenberg, Vice President Procurement Daimler Trucks and Buses on February 23, 2017 in the Mercedes-Benz Center Stuttgart.

Once a year, the vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Germany presents the Daimler Supplier Award for above-average performance and partnership collaboration with its suppliers. Performance is measured in terms of quality, costs, delivery reliability, and innovation power. Furthermore, cooperative and moral behaviour is also evaluated.

