BestRide.com names the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe Sport BestRides of 2016

The 2017 Hyundai Sonata and 2017 Santa Fe Sport were named to BestRide.com’s list of BestRides in 2016. In two of the most competitive segments in the entire industry, the Sonata was a favorite in the midsize car category and the Santa Fe in the compact crossover/SUV. BestRide.com’s four reviewers tested many cars and trucks on both U.S. coasts and these two Hyundai models were among a select group of standouts.

“Plenty of cargo room, a comfortable interior, and an intuitive infotainment system put the Hyundai Sonata at the top of the list for midsized sedans,” said Nicole Wakelin, contributor, BestRide.com. “It’s a great value, with even the base model including a touchscreen for the infotainment system.”

Sonata offers a strong lineup in 2017 with three efficient powertrain options, great technology, and newly available dynamic bending light. The 2017 Sonata packaging updates maximize value, safety, and comfort at every price point across the lineup. The Sonata is available with many comfort and convenience features like our hands-free smart trunk, 8-inch navigation display, Apple CarPlay® Android Auto™, electronic parking brake, and Blue Link telematics system.

“The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate with AWD is a screaming bargain at $41,000. It is also the perfect size,” said John Goreham, contributor, BestRide.com. “With plenty of knee room for the driver and a large second row, the Santa Fe Sport is nearly as large as the three-row crossovers on the market, but without the back row. The 2.0L-Turbo engine is a gem and the Santa Fe is fun to drive.”

The award-winning Hyundai Santa Fe lineup is dramatically improved for the 2017 model year. The 2017 Santa Fe line-up continues to offer front- or all-wheel drive and seating options for five, six or seven passengers. The 2017 Santa Fe Sport is powered by an efficient 2.4-liter four-cylinder direct-injected engine with 185 horsepower or the more powerful, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 240 horsepower. 2017 Santa Fe (three-row) uses the acclaimed 3.3-liter Lambda II V6 engine, with 290 horsepower. Next-generation Hyundai Blue Link® (standard on Santa Fe and optional on Santa Fe Sport) provides a full suite of connected safety and diagnostic features, as well as features that are only possible with an embedded connected car system.

“The 2017 Hyundai Sonata and 2017 Santa Fe Sport are affordable, fun to drive and equipped with advanced safety technologies and infotainment systems,” said Brandon Ramirez, senior group manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Having two Hyundai vehicles named as favorites by BestRide.com shows that we are committed to providing better for our customers across our diverse lineup.”

