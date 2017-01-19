Best of the best: Holden reveals three new limited edition Commodores

Holden has today honoured its local legacy whilst celebrating its future in Australian motorsport, unveiling three very special new Limited Edition Commodores alongside the inaugural reveal of the new 2017 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Supercars.

The three new Limited Edition Commodores, created as a result of a secret skunkworks type project, add sophisticated, track-focused driving technology to the already impressive 6.2-litre LS3 V8 engine, to produce the most capable Commodores ever.

Named in honour of an illustrious history in Australian motoring and in celebration of the people that have contributed so much to Commodore’s success over the years, the SS-V Redline based Motorsport Edition and Calais V based Director take performance and luxury to a higher plane, while the SS-V Redline ute based Magnum explores the unique ability of ‘Australia’s own sports car’.

Holden’s Limited Editions Lead Development Engineer, Daniel Pinnuck, said the three Limited Editions used additional technology to squeeze even greater performance from Commodore and position one of Australia’s favourite vehicles as the most capable in General Motors globally.

“Motorsport Edition, Director and Magnum have developed from a Holden team passion project into road-going homages to our people and our rich heritage. They blend performance and technology to create the most capable Commodores we’ve ever built,” said Mr. Pinnuck.

“We had a great base with the 6.2-litre LS3 V8 engine but the addition of a Holden developed driver mode control system, featuring Magnetic Ride Control TM adaptive suspension, for the sedans and the introduction of our track-focused FE3 suspension for the ute, have given these cars even more to offer.

“We’ve also developed engine and transmission cooling packages to meet ‘GM level 3’ track performance, meaning Commodore now joins the likes of Corvette, Camaro and Cadillac CTS as among the most track-capable General Motors vehicles”.

High-value sports enhancements

Leveraging the wealth of knowledge and content used in the global Zeta vehicle program, including on Camaro and Chevrolet SS, Holden engineers have employed 3.25kg lighter ‘floating disc’ front and rear cross-drilled rotors, an engine and transmission cooling package and 20-inch split wheels and tyres, ensuring the three Limited Editions are as unique under the skin as on the surface.

Sedan models, Motorsport Edition and Director, come with a driver mode control system including the first Holden badged Magnetic Ride ControlTM system which, using three distinct settings (Tour, Sport and Performance), gives drivers the options to switch between different suspension tunes depending on the scenario.

The Magnetic Ride ControlTM system employs a suspension position sensors on each corner of the vehicle to read road conditions and adjust dampers up to 100 times a second to ultimately give drivers greater ride comfort and superior handling.

Motorsport Edition takes track performance to another level with the use of a high-rate subframe bush to improve driver confidence under maximum lateral and braking events.

Also with a focus on performance, Magnum now packs the same FE3 rear suspension tune seen on the SS-V Redline sedan, further moving the sports ute into track territory rather than workhorse.

The vehicles

Motorsport Edition – Limited to 1200 vehicles

Celebrating Commodore’s on-track success over the years, including over 460 Australian Touring Car Championship and V8 Supercars victories, Motorsport Edition comes with a range of styling enhancements. Red DRL surrounds, red mirror scalps* and unique red lined 20-inch forged alloy wheels complement unique Motorsport Edition decals supporting the special content under the skin.

Key Features:

Driver mode control featuring Magnetic Ride ControlTM suspension, developed specifically for the Motorsport vehicles, offers three distinct settings: Tour, Sport and Performance

High rate rear sub-frame bush for improved confidence under maximum lateral and braking events

Cross-drilled brake rotors, front and rear – with charcoal Brembo calipers

Engine and transmission cooling packages

New performance front seats (heated)

Embroidered instrument panel

20” Split forged alloy wheels/high performance tyres

Unique Motorsport Edition badging and decals

Unique lip spoiler (optional wing)

Phantom black roof

Individual vehicle numbering and unique build option code (KOM)

Commemorative presentation case

1:18 Motorsport Edition Biante model

* mirror scalps red or black depending on body colour

Director – Limited to 360 vehicles

Available in very limited numbers, Director represents the ultimate blend of performance and luxury. Based on the Calais V sedan, Director adds a black roof, paddle shifters and hood vents and stands as a tribute to the original Director and the man that created it, the late Peter Brock.

Key Features:

Driver mode control featuring Magnetic Ride ControlTM suspension, developed specifically for the Motorsport vehicles, offers three distinct settings: Tour, Sport and Performance

Paddle shifters

Hood vents

Cross-drilled brake rotors, front and rear – with charcoal Brembo calipers

Engine and transmission cooling packages

New performance front seats (heated)

Embroidered instrument panel

20” Split forged alloy wheels/high performance tyres

Unique Director badging and black highlights

Alloy pedals

Unique lip spoiler

Phantom black roof

Individual vehicle numbering and unique build option code (DIR)

Commemorative presentation case

Magnum – Limited to 240 vehicles

Inspired by the original Magnum developed by Holden Dealer Team in 1983, the new Magnum Limited Edition is the quickest and best equipped Holden ute ever created. Celebrating the final year of ute production in Australia, Magnum includes heated performance front seats, hard tonneau cover and unique decals for ultimate road presence.

Key Features:

Sedan-tune FE3 rear suspension – biased towards improved ride and handling

Cross-drilled brake rotors front and rear – with charcoal Brembo calipers

Engine and transmission cooling packages

Hard tonneau cover

New performance front seats

Embroidered instrument panel

20” Split forged alloy wheels/high performance tyres

Unique Magnum badging and decals

Unique Magnum rear window graphic

Individual vehicle numbering and unique build option code (UTE)

Commemorative presentation case

With production numbers limited and the truly collectable nature of the three Limited Edition vehicles, customers are encouraged to visit their local Holden dealer or visit the Holden Limited Editions webpage and register their interest to avoid disappointment.

