Effective today, or as contracts allow, BASF will increase prices for numerous pigments by up to 15 percent worldwide. The price increase predominantly affects phthalocyanine and inorganic pigments used in the coatings, plastics and printing industries. The price adjustments are necessary due to higher raw materials costs e.g. copper, TiO2 or cobalt, as well as further challenging environmental, health and safety costs.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.