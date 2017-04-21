Bandag marks 60th Anniversary with launch of Built for Better

Today, at the European Bandag Dealer meeting 2017, the EMEA roll-out of the newly revitalized Bandag brand was announced. Bandag, part of the Bridgestone Group, dedicated to the research, development and manufacturing of premium retreaded tyres, is marking its 60th anniversary – and 10th Anniversary as part of the Bridgestone Group – with a new brand logo and the launch of a new global campaign. Called “Built for Better”, the platform will unite the Bandag brand globally and position retreads as an innovative, sustainable business solution for fleet customers of any size.

“We continue to invest in the Bandag business to further strengthen our performance, from next generation compounds and innovative designs that leverage the latest Bridgestone technology to comprehensive tailor-made fleet solution packages,” said Riccardo Cichi, Chief Sales Officer, Bridgestone EMEA. “This is all about quality, performance and our guarantees. Our retreads offer fleets the opportunity to maximize tyre performance and drive cost savings. We believe retreads are simply the smartest choice.”

The Built for Better campaign is a powerful expression of the global strength of Bandag. Founded in 1957, Bandag pioneered the commercial truck tyre pre-cure retreading process. Today, the business continues to lead the industry globally with premium offerings that keep customers on the road as safely, efficiently and economically as possible. Bandag retreads help fleets maximize their total tyre programme and achieve greater cost-efficiencies in an increasingly competitive market.

“Every brand comes with a promise, and our promise to the market with Bandag is Built for Better,” continued Cichi, “But that does not just mean our retreads, it extends to our full offering of solutions and services provided by our Bridgestone Partner Network.”

In addition to cost-savings and reliable performance, Bandag retreads deliver significant environmental benefits. Producing a Bandag retread requires just 26 litres of oil compared to the 83 litres required to manufacture a new tyre[1]. Through its 60 years, Bandag has kept an estimated 300 million tyres out of the waste stream saving up to fifteen billion litres of oil.

The world’s largest fleets know the benefits of retreading and many trust Bandag as their premium retread partner. Bandag has more than 650 franchise dealers doing business on six continents.

“Across Europe, Bandag can count on a strong network of more than 100 independent franchise dealers, this means there is a Bandag professional close to any fleet customer. We have invested heavily in our production and manufacturing technologies as well as our casing and production management system (BASys) to ensure end-to-end visibility with guaranteed reductions in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)” concluded Cichi.

To learn more about how Bandag is delivering better business solutions and the Built for Better platform, visit www.bandag.eu

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.