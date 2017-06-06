Axalta Acquires CH Coatings AG, Swiss importer of premium refinish brand Spies Hecker

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has signed an agreement to acquire CH Coatings AG, a leadingimporter and distributor throughout Switzerland of Spies Hecker®, one of Axalta’s premium refinish brands, in addition to PercoTop®, Axalta’spremium line of industrial coatings, and Axalta’s powder coatings, which include the Alesta® brand family.

“CH Coatings has been successfully operating throughout Switzerland for many years and, like Axalta, always puts customers at the centre of its focus. With a team that has many years of experience in the refinish, commercial vehicle, and industrial coatings sector, CH Coatings has an in-depth understanding of the Swiss market and expert technical know-how,” says Adrien Schrobiltgen, Axalta’s Vice President for Refinish Systems in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Selcuk Özgül,Chairman of the Board ofCH Coatings AG, says, “on behalf of everyone at CH Coatings I can say that this is an exciting time for us. And it’s important to stress that the support we deliver to our customers will not change. They will continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect from us, and now that service and support will be accompanied by the backing of Axalta.”

CH Coatings AG was established on 1 May 2010asa one-stop-shop for customers in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle, and industrial coatings industries. The company supplies high quality paint materials, as well as the necessary accessories, and offers a wide range of support services.

Gonzalo Alonso, who became Managing Director on 1 June 2017, confirms, “we will continue to deliver the same high quality service as we always have. This includes on-site technical advice, Spies Hecker and Industrial technical training courses, business management seminars, operational analyses and business planning, all of which have the aim of advancing the quality and profitability of our customers.”

For more information on Axalta, please visit www.axaltacs.com. And for more information on CH Coatings AG, please visit www.ch-coatings.ag.

