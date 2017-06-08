AW Monthly June 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly June 2017‘ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-june-2017/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The June edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Roberto Cortes , President and Chief Executive, MAN Latin America

, President and Chief Executive, Chris Mason , Chief Executive, FISITA

, Chief Executive, Brad Davey , Chief Marketing Officer, ArcelorMittal

, Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Bailey , President and Chief Executive, Tula

, President and Chief Executive, Enrico Salvatori , Senior Vice President and President, EMEA, Qualcomm

, Senior Vice President and President, Kazuoki Matsugatani , Head of EU Engineering, Denso International Europe

, Head of EU Engineering, Brian Fitzsimons , Technology Director, Nexcel

, Technology Director, Sergio Barata , General Manager, EMEA, Telogis

, General Manager, Graham Cookson, Chief Economist & Head of Research, Inrix

Also in this issue:

Ford’s executive reshuffle, GM’s shrinking footprint, PSA’s Asia strategy

COMMENT: Ford’s investors get their scalp

The “Big Border tax”, Brexit and protectionism in the auto industry

Audi’s new A8 – stripping back aluminium to select steel

Macron election sparks business optimism

Germany’s self-driving law ‘critical to development of autonomous driving tech’

Delphi sharpens autonomous focus with Powertrain spin-off

COMMENT: Has heavy-duty vertical integration ‘run its course’?

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-june-2017/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.