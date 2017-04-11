AW Monthly April 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
‘AW Monthly April 2017‘ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-april-2017) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
The April edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Martin Daum, Head of Daimler Trucks & Buses
- Luca de Meo, Chief Executive, SEAT
- An Conghui, President and Chief Executive, Geely Auto
- Henrik Green, Senior Vice President R&D, Volvo Car
- Alex Mankowsky, Futurist, Futures Studies & Ideation Unit, Daimler
- Christian Brenneke, Vice President, Engineering, Wabco
- Alan Ewing, President and Executive Director, Car Connectivity Consortium
Also in this issue:
- Connected Car Detroit
- Autonomous Car Detroit
- Fuel Economy Detroit
- Geneva Motor Show
- TMC 2017
- Brexit
- PSA and Opel/Vauxhall
- 3D printing
- Artificial intelligence
