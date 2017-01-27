Available for ordering now: E-Class All-Terrain: Market launch of the multitalented vehicle

As the most versatile E-Class variant ever made, the All-Terrain model combines a striking SUV-style look with the intelligent space concept of the Estate, along with many innovative safety features plus a multi-award winning interior. The E 220 d 4MATIC All-Terrain1 can be ordered with immediate effect, with prices starting at €58,101.75 2. It will appear in dealer showrooms in March 2017.

With 4MATIC all-wheel drive as a standard feature and increased ground clearance thanks to the AIR BODY CONTROL multi-chamber air suspension, the All-Terrain is a flexible all-rounder – for unpaved roads, family and leisure time. The All-Terrain will be launched in the guise of the E 220 d 4MATIC (143 kW/194 hp) with the newly developed four-cylinder diesel engine and the nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. As standard the All-Terrain features DYNAMIC SELECT along with All-Terrain transmission modes for when it comes to heading off the beaten track. The basic price is €58,101.75, which is only around €4700 more than the price of the E 220 d 4MATIC Estate.

Thanks to styling elements with an off-road look the All-Terrain has a powerful and robust appearance which also distinguishes it from the classic estate. The most eye-catching feature of the striking front is the SUV-style twin-louvre grille with a star integrated in the centre. The distinctive front bumper as well as the panelling in underride guard-look also contribute to the robust appearance. In the side view the black wheel arch covers are a distinctive feature that emphasise the all-terrain character. The same applies to the side skirts, which have been retained in the same colour. At the rear, the All-Terrain also boasts a model-specific three-piece bumper.

1 Fuel consumption, combined: 5.3–5.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions, combined: 139-137 g/km

2 Non-binding recommended price for Germany including 19% VAT.

Three sets of exclusive light-alloy wheels, all painted in tremolite grey and with a high-sheen finish, help to ensure a confident look, greater ground clearance and enhanced comfort when driving on rough roads. Alongside the standard-fit 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels, as an option there is also a choice of 19-inch multi-spoke wheels (€238) as well as 20-inch 5-twin-spoke wheels (€714).

The special features of the interior, which are exclusive to the All-Terrain as standard, include aluminium trim with a light carbon-grain finish, stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs plus floor mats with All-Terrain lettering.

The equipment of the All-Terrain is based on the AVANTGARDE interior line, EXCLUSIVE and designo appointments are optionally available. The new model boasts all the intelligent load compartment solutions of the E-Class estate such as the rear seat cargo position and folding with a 40:20:40 split as a standard feature. All E-Class innovations relating to safety, comfort and convenience are available.

Overview of technical data:

E 220 d 4MATIC Number of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line Displacement (cc) 1950 Rated output (kW/hp at rpm) 143/194 at 3800 Rated torque (Nm at rpm) 400 at 1600-2800 Combined NEDC fuel consumption (l/100 km) 5.3-5.2 Combined CO2 emissions (g/km) 139-137 Efficiency class A Acceleration 0-100 km/h (sec.) 8.0 Top speed (km/h) 232 Prices starting at (euros) 58,101.75

Figures for version with 9G-TRONIC

