Available for order now: Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+ Estate and E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate: Sales release of the Performance Estate models

In the new E 63 4MATIC+ Estate and E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate models (fuel consumption combined: 9.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 206 g/km), Mercedes-AMG marries the hallmark driving performance to high utility and the intelligence of the E‑Class. With immediate effect, the Performance Estate model can now be ordered with prices starting at 112,907 euros* and at 124,688 euros* for the S‑Model. They will arrive at dealerships in June 2017.

As already the Saloon model, the E 63 4MATIC+ Estate and E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate offer innovative drive system technology and maximum performance, combined with a discrete design and exclusive equipment. In addition, the vehicles are also fitted with the latest infotainment features for extensive connected multimedia applications.

The 4.0‑litre twin-turbo V-8 engine with an output of up to 450 kW (612 hp) and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive ensure superior driving dynamics. An acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h of 3.5 seconds sets a new record in this class. Thanks to standard cylinder deactivation, the engine is actually even more efficient. Compared with the predecessor, the throttle response of the new Estate model is even more agile besides: The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi-Clutch Technology) 9‑speed sports transmission is combined with a wet start-off clutch. Another highlight is the new AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, which combines the advantages of various drive configurations. The torque split between the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction in all road conditions.

* Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT

The new E 63 4MATIC+ Estate likewise sets standards in its segment when it comes to everyday practicality: boasting a capacity of 640 to 1820 litres, its boot is the largest in the performance estate segment.

Data and prices at a glance

E 63 4MATIC+ Estate E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Engine 4.0-litre V-8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V-8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750–6500 rpm 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750–6500 rpm Max. torque 750 Nm at 2250–5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500–4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split and drift mode Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9‑speed sports transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9‑speed sports transmission Fuel consumption combined 9.4–9.1 l/100 km 9.4–9.1 l/100 km Combined CO2 emissions 214–206 g/km 214–206 g/km Efficiency class D D Weight (DIN/EC) 1985 kg*/ 2060 kg** 1995 kg*/ 2070 kg** Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.6 s 3.5 s Top speed 250 km/h*** 250 km/h*** Price starting at (euros, for Germany, including 19% VAT) 112,907 124,688

* Kerb weight as per DIN excluding driver; ** Kerb weight roadworthy as per EC including driver (75 kg); *** electronically limited, with AMG Driver’s package 290 km/h

Even more exclusivity: the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Edition 1

From the market launch, the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate is available for about one year as an especially exclusively appointed Edition 1 model. The designo selenite grey magno or optionally designo night black magno paintwork and the AMG Night package boost the powerful appearance, while the dynamic stripes above the side sill panels optimally highlight the elongated side profile. Added to this are the AMG 20‑inch forged wheels, painted in matt black with high-gloss polished rim flange.

The black nappa leather AMG Performance seats with yellow topstitching characterise the sporty ambience in the interior, which is further enhanced by the colour-coordinated yellow highlights on the AMG Performance sports steering wheel, upper part of the dashboard, door panels, centre console, AMG floor mats and analogue clock in IWC design. The sports steering wheel in black DINAMICA microfibre features “Edition 1″ lettering and a 12‑o ‘clock marking in black. Carbon-fibre trim elements further enhance the exciting juxtaposition of colours and materials. The price for the E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Edition 1 is 139,980 euros (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT).

