Available for order now: E-Class Cabriolet and Mercedes-AMG GLC models: Sales start for the E-Class Cabriolet and the new Mercedes-AMG performance SUVs

Mercedes-Benz is completing its E-Class family with the new E-Class Cabriolet. This open four-seater with a classic fabric soft top combines puristic, sensuous design with high long-distance comfort for four occupants and the latest technology. The new E-Class Cabriolet can be ordered now, with prices starting from 54,228.30 euros. At the same time Mercedes-AMG is extending its model range to include four new Mercedes‑AMG GLC 63 models (fuel consumption combined: 10.7-10.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 244-234 g/km*). These mid-size performance SUVs combine hallmark AMG effortlessly superior output with the advantages of a Mercedes-Benz SUV. Prices start at 82,705.00 euros.

The E-Class Cabriolet is significantly bigger than its predecessor. The driver and passengers are thus able to enjoy true comfort even on long journeys thanks to four high-quality seats. At the market launch, there is initially a choice of powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines, including versions with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive for the first time. Here is an overview of the models available from September:

E 220 d E 350 d 4MATIC E 200 E 300 E 400 4MATIC Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 6/V 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/V Displacement (cc) 1950 2987 1991 1991 2996 Output (kW/hp) at rpm 143/194 at 3800 190/258 at 3400 135/184 at 5500 180/245 at 5500 245/333 at 5250 – 6000 Peak torque (Nm) at rpm 400 at 1600 – 2800 620 at 1600 – 2400 300 at 1200 – 4000 370 at 1400 – 4000 480 at 1600 – 4000 Consumption (l/100 km)2 4.3 8.1 6,2 6.8 8.3 CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 113 170 142 154 187 Prices from (euros)1 56.049.00 66.967,25 54.228,30 60.214,00 70.281,40

1 All prices: recomm. retail price in Germany incl. 19% VAT. 2 NEDC combined.

E 350 d 4MATIC sales release (fuel consumption combined: 8.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 170 g/km*) in mid-July.

The technical highlights of the new E-Class Cabriolet include comprehensive smartphone integration with a wireless charging and key function, a Widescreen Cockpit and the latest assistance systems of the E‑Class. The E‑Class Cabriolet is also available for the first time with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, and AIR BODY CONTROL multi-chamber air suspension, as already seen on the E‑Class Saloon.

Premium-class fabric soft top

The standard-fit fully automatic acoustic fabric soft top is available in the colours dark brown, dark blue, red or black. Its multi-layer structure with sophisticated insulation makes it easy for the occupants to hear each other talk, even when driving at high speed, and offers high levels of climate comfort. This helps make the cabriolet suitable for use all year round. On request the Cabriolet can be equipped with the AIRCAP electric draught-stop system and the AIRSCARF neck-level heating system – to enhance comfort when driving with the roof down.

Exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition model for enthusiasts

To coincide the with market launch Mercedes-Benz is also offering the E‑Class Cabriolet as a 25th Anniversary Edition, recalling the start of the E‑Class Cabriolet´s journey 25 years ago.

Painted in rubellite red or iridium silver, combined with a dark red acoustic fabric soft top, the Edition models radiate refined sportiness. With seats in designo nappa leather with diamond quilting in macchiato beige the interior offers a high equipment specification. The on-board features include the adaptive windscreen washer system MAGIC VISION CONTROL, the Cabriolet Comfort package with AIRSCARF neck-level heating and the automatic draught-stop system AIRCAP plus a fully automatic boot separator. The standard specification also includes 5‑twin-spoke 20‑inch light-alloy wheels and the AIR-BALANCE package with its specially created fragrance DAYBREAK MOOD.

“25th Anniversary” badges on the wings and on the centre console identify these limited special edition cars. The additional cost for the special models is 11,305 or 12,138 euros incl. VAT, depending on the entry-level model.

Mid-size performance SUVs from Mercedes-AMG

The new GLC models from Mercedes-AMG are available both as an SUV and as a coupé in an entry-level and an S variant. Here is the overview:

AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+(AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+) AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupé(AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé) Cylinders/arrangement 8/V 8/V Displacement (cc) 3982 3982 Power output (kW/hp) 350/476 (375/ 510) at 5500-6250 rpm 350/476 (375/ 510) at 5500-6250 rpm Peak torque (Nm) 650(700) at 1750 – 4500 rpm 650(700) at 1750 – 4500 rpm Consumption (l/100 km)2 10,7-10,3(10,7) 10,7-10,3(10,7) CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 244-234(244) 244-234(244) Prices from (euros)1 82.705,00(90.975,50) 86.334,50(94.605,00)

Figures for S versions in brackets

[1] All prices: recomm. retail price in Germany incl. 19% VAT. 2 NEDC combined.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ SUV and Coupé models (fuel consumption combined: 10.7-10.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 244-234 g/km*) plus the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV and Coupé models (fuel consumption combined: 10.7 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions (combined): 244 g/km*) are the only cars offered in the segment to be equipped with an eight-cylinder biturbo engine and thus also offer effortlessly superior output as mid-size performance SUVs. At the same time they set new standards with their air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the AMG performance all-wheel drive system 4MATIC+ with fully variable torque distribution, the rear axle differential lock and the high-performance braking system. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9‑speed transmission is also used. As a visual indication of their links with Mercedes-AMG sports cars, the new models sport the AMG Panamericana grille, which was previously reserved for the AMG GT family.

Exclusive “Edition 1″ special model at market launch

The SUV and Coupé variants of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ and GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ are also available at market launch as an “Edition 1″ special model: the exclusive combination of equipment details turn the special model into the flagship of the range.

In both body variants, the Night package in high-gloss black enhances the racing-inspired looks. The sports stripes on the sides of the vehicle are in yellow or matt graphite grey, depending on the paint colour and model variant. the matt black 21‑inch cross-spoke forged wheels are provided with highlights in the form of yellow or high-sheen rim flanges. The Aerodynamics package, too, draws its inspiration from the world of motor sport.

The racing feel is carried over into the interior. The sports seats are upholstered in black nappa leather and reprise the colour yellow in the contrasting topstitching of the specific diamond pattern. Black nappa leather with yellow contrasting topstitching also enhances the door centre panels, armrests and centre console. Further yellow highlights adorn the instrument cluster, floor mats and Performance steering wheel with flattened bottom section in DINAMICA microfibre with 12 o’clock marking. Added to this is AMG trim in matt carbon fibre / bright aluminium with longitudinal grain. Exclusive to the Edition 1 special model is the AMG Performance seat with diamond design and contrasting topstitching in yellow (standard in the S‑Model with a corresponding exterior).

The prices for the Edition 1 special model: (recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT):

GLC 63 4MATIC+ SUV 96,509 euros GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV grey (yellow) variant 103,411 euros (113,466.50 euros) GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupé 100,138.50 euros GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé grey (yellow) variant 107,040.50 euros (117.096 euros)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.