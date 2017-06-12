Available August, Honda announces 2017 Clarity Electric lease price at US$269 a month

Honda today announced a competitive introductory lease price of $269 a month for 36 months (plus tax) for the 2017 Honda Clarity Electric sedan, which is coming to select dealerships in California and Oregon August 20171. The lease terms include an attractive allowance of 20,000 miles per year and 24/7 roadside assistance. The lease, which has a federal tax credit built in, requires $1,730 down, plus the first month’s lease payment at signing (not including tax, registration or official fees)2. In addition, California customers qualify for the state’s Clean Vehicle Rebate of $2,500.

“The Clarity Electric is the only affordable five-passenger EV sedan with all the technology, and safety and premium features a consumer expects today, including Honda Sensing® as standard equipment,”said Steve Center, vice president of the Connected and Environmental Business Development Office at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Honda customers have been asking for a true five-passenger sedan and we are pleased to make this a reality at an affordable lease price, enabling more consumers the opportunity to take home a zero-emissions vehicle.”

The Clarity Electric is powered by a 161-horsepower (120-kilowatt) electric motor producing 221 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicle can be fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts, and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System, it can achieve an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. The model has an EPA range rating of 89 miles on a full charge3, and an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined)3.

The Clarity Electric, Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, arriving later in 2017, make Clarity the first ever vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified vehicle choices in a sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan. The Clarity series will contribute to the company’s target that two-thirds of its global automobile sales will come from electrified vehicles by 2030.

Honda Clarity Series

As the next progression of Honda’s dynamic styling for electrified products, each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements, including its own special hero color, and differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps, non-compromised trunk space, Honda Sensing standard and 18-inch alloy wheel designs. Combined with elegant and advanced exterior styling, each Clarity series vehicle has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for five adults, outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials.

Offering Honda’s “fun-to-drive”DNA, each Clarity variant provides a smooth, quiet and highly refined driving experience, aided by the smooth and seamless character of electric drive torque and acceleration. The Clarity series, Honda’s platform for advanced technology powertrains, also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, and the full suite of Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies.

With three different powertrains and luxury packaging, this shared “3-in-1″platform strategy will enable Honda to respond to infrastructure and market developments, provide customers nationwide with an ultra-low carbon vehicle that meets their lifestyle needs, and will take Honda toward higher volume sales of advanced powertrain products that will help reduce CO2emissions.

