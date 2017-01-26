Automotive World releases Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book (Q4, 2016)

Automotive World’s Passenger Car OEM Quarterly Data Book is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major passenger car OEMs and the markets in which they operate.

According to the author of the report, Jonathan Storey, “the start-of-year forecasts of recoveries or beginnings of recoveries in markets such as Russia and South America are proving too optimistic, or at least premature, as light vehicle demand has yet to reflect the slightly more upbeat macro-economic news from several markets. But at a global level, demand in 2016 is conforming to expectations and is on track for a 3-4% rise over the full year to 87-88 million units.”

This report includes the following:

Strategic analysis of the activities of the world’s top 16 passenger car OEMs

Annual new registration data is now available at Region / Market / Group / Brand level for all 55 markets

Annual new registration data is also available at Region / Market / Segment level for all 55 markets

New registration data is shown for all groups and brands – previously minor OEMs were all included in “Other”

Data on the top-50 best-selling models is available for all 55 markets

Annual production data by brand is shown for 40 producing countries

Quarterly production data by model is shown for 40 producing countries

Table of contents:

Summary

BMW Group

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Ford Motor Company

Fuji Heavy Industries (Subaru)

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Company

PSA Group

Renault Automobile

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Toyota Group

Volkswagen Group

Global New Registration Data

Global Production Data

