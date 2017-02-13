Automobili Lamborghini is “Top Employer Italia” for the fourth consecutive year

Automobili Lamborghini is once again confirmed as one of the most attractive employers. For the fourth year in a row, the company has been awarded the prestigious “Top Employer Italia 2017” certification, an honor bestowed annually by the Top Employers Institute on companies with excellent workplace environments and advanced policies for human resource management.

The achievement of high corporate welfare standards runs parallel with a period of intense expansion for the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, which will expand its product range from 2018 with a third model, the Urus SUV. Since the project was launched, Lamborghini has hired more than 320 new employees on permanent contracts, with over 130 joining in 2016. New personnel are concentrated mainly in the areas of production and R&D. The new arrivals brought the total number of employees to 1,415 at the end of 2016. This growth in personnel is on track with the investments planned for the third model, with a further increase in employee numbers still to come.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Being reconfirmed as a Top Employer is a clear sign that the constant investment in our people is an important tool for our company’s future success. Lamborghini is currently seeing extraordinary growth potential: the new SUV will double our production site and sales volumes. Being able to attract the best talent with the strength of our brand, and investing in their professional development, is a crucial tool in our future ambitions”.

The constant attention given to company employees and their families is reflected in many activities and initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of people both in and outside the workplace.

The attention given to the health of Lamborghini employees is evident in the campaigns to raise awareness on proper nutrition such as the “farm to table” and low-calorie menus in the company restaurant; vaccinations; and free breast health screening for women in collaboration with LILT (Lega Italiana per la Lotta contro i Tumori – Italian Cancer League), a health insurance that provides reimbursements for doctor’s visits, exams and hospitalization in addition to free prevention packages for the entire family. Pregnant employees can also take advantage of a range of benefits, such as maternity packages provided by the health insurance; priority parking at the company; integration of up to 60% of salary during the period of optional maternity leave; and the special maternity and paternity kit provided when the child is born.

Further benefits include free access to sports facilities, numerous employee discounts at childcare facilities, fitness centers, businesses and cultural institutions of the local area, in addition to events organized by the company for employees and their families.

Leveraging professional training is a fundamental and essential element in the development of competencies and professional skills. In 2016 a new system was established for promoting the acquisition of educational qualifications and offering paid leave to employees for this purpose over the course of their working life. Another important training initiative can be seen in the company’s partnerships with schools and universities, such as the MIT in Boston or the Italian Bologna Business School Foundation.

Labor union relations at Lamborghini also make the company a virtuous model inspired by ongoing dialogue, transparency, and collaboration between the company and the union representatives.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.