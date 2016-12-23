AutoMobili-D schedule announced as part of preview week for the 2017 North American International Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced today the schedule of industry executives, government officials and thought leaders that will take the stage as part of AutoMobili-D, Jan. 8-12.

“With over 40 hours of mobility-themed content being delivered from over 110 speakers representing 100 different companies, AutoMobili-D will truly showcase the future of our industry,” said Sam Slaughter, 2017 NAIAS Chairman.

AutoMobili-D will showcase over 120 exhibitors, including automakers, suppliers and startups, all focused on future mobility innovations and platforms. AutoMobili-D will encompass 120,000 sq. ft. of dynamic display communities in the Cobo Center Atrium overlooking the international waterway and the adjoining Planet M Hall. Unlike anywhere else in the world, attending executives, industry professionals and journalists will have the opportunity to experience firsthand these exciting technologies and innovations under one roof.

Unique communities of participating companies will cover the following five key mobility areas:

Autonomous Driving

Connected Car Technologies

E-Mobility

Mobility Services

Urban Mobility

A PDF of the full schedule is available for download via the NAIAS website. In addition, NAIAS will livestream all of the AutoMobili-D events listed via www.naias.com/livestream.

Dykema, MLive Media Group, Planet M and ZF will be sponsoring the AutoMobili-D VIP Opening Night Reception on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the MAHLE Cafe.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.