Autoliv shows advanced positioning and ADAS Horizon sensors in the automotive market at 2017 CES

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is proud to announce the release of its 6th generation location and positioning module at the 2017 CES.

Accurate and reliable positioning and localization are critical for today’s vehicles containing advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and Active Safety systems, and even more essential for tomorrow’s transportation revolution in Autonomous Driving. “We developed these products to compete with embedded solutions by focusing on full installed cost, flexibility of packaging, BUS architecture compatibility, functional safety and the evolving need for lane level positioning for the future,” says Scott Nist, Product Director GPS/Horizon/V2V at Autoliv.

RoadScape GNSS Module

With a legacy of 20 million location and positioning modules shipped to vehicles in all global markets this new extremely cost-effective and scalable positioning module sets the stage for future positioning and Horizon needs. Autoliv brings the full suite of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) to the market with a new RoadScape GNSS Module supporting systems in North America, Europe, Russia, China, and Japan. “This latest hardware release containing advanced, proprietary software represents the most advanced positioning sensor in the automotive market,” comments Scott Nist. The GNSS Module will begin production in 2017 and engineering samples are available upon request.

ADAS Horizon

Having enhanced GNSS positioning coupled with context of the environment of the road in the form of digital map data (e.g. road signs, curves, hills, tunnels, etc) greatly improves the performance of the line-of-sight sensors used in advanced driver assistance systems. Architectures containing ‘contextually aware’ sensors provide essential value to Active Safety and Autonomous Driving applications yielding safer and more robust feature solutions. Autoliv’s RoadScape Horizon modules and evaluation kits serve to provide a compact yet powerful industry-compliant solution delivering superior GNSS positioning as well as the relevant road attributes from a specially designed efficient digital ADAS map. “We design our RoadScape products to align with our customer’s future architecture needs. Our GNSS and Horizon modules have common footprints and interconnects to allow for Low, Mid, and High platform global deployments. As future automotive digital mapping and cloud data services evolve, our RoadScape Position, Horizon, and mapping platforms will be ready.” ADAS Horizon software will be available in 2017 and ASIL-B Horizon modules will be ready for production in 2019.

