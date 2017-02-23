Autoliv publishes 2016 Annual Report

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has filed its Form 10-K, which includes the Company’s 2016 Annual Report, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Form 10-K, including the Annual Report, is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov.

As of today, the Annual Report is available in a reader-friendly, downloadable pdf-version at Autoliv’s corporate website: autoliv.com.

Proxy Materials

Hard copies of the Annual Report and the proxy statement for the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be available beginning in late March 2017 and can be requested on-line at autoliv.com.

Shareholders of Autoliv, Inc. as of the record date, March 13, 2017, will be entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to occur on May 9, 2017 in Chicago, IL, U.S. The Company intends to mail the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials in late March 2017. This notice will include instructions on how to access the proxy materials electronically as well as how to obtain hard copies of the proxy materials.

