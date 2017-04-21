Autoliv delivers active safety to the new Mercedes S-Class

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb) the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, delivers several advanced active safety products to the new Mercedes S-Class, recently premiered at the Shanghai auto show.

Through the deliveries to the new S-Class Autoliv continues its relationship with Daimler in active safety. Autoliv supplies 77GHz radars, stereo- and mono vision cameras and the central ADAS ECU – the brain of the active safety system, to the new S-Class, which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2017.

Depending on the configuration of the vehicle, Autoliv supplies either a mono, or stereo vision camera. The launch of the new S-Class marks the first time that Autoliv supplies road surface detection functionality through its advanced stereo vision camera solution. The vision cameras are utilizing Autoliv’s in-house developed software algorithms. Additionally, they can detect and classify objects like pedestrians, cars and trucks, lights from on-coming traffic, lane markings, traffic signs and road edges.

