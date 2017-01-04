Autoliv at 2017 CES – imagine imaging radars

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is one of the leading automotive radar system suppliers. At 2017 CES, Autoliv shows the extended 77 GHz radar family enabling object detections all around the car.

Autoliv is one of the leading automotive radar system suppliers, with about seven million sensors delivered in 2016, providing high-resolution radar systems for the ever-increasing standards of the global 5-star NCAP car safety programs and supporting highly automated driving capability.

The 77 GHz radar family is being extended from the corner radars currently in production to forward-looking and highly innovative satellite radars, enabling radar based object detections all around the car.

“With the highest distance resolution 77GHz radar in production today, Autoliv also has a leading design for future distributed radar architectures, that support better accuracy in separating objects close to each other, seamless tracking of objects around the car,” says Dr Alan Jenkins, Director of Radar Technology at Autoliv.

Historically, Autoliv was the first and only supplier to deploy radar based parking in a serial application project using only radar sensors, and is developing an efficient solution that combines safety features and comfort features in a scalable architecture.

In the 2017 model, one premium OEM utilizes the first radar based non-reversible safety measure for critical side impact scenarios that triggers before the actual impact, enabled by Autoliv’s high performance front corner radar products. By rapidly inflating the front-seat bolster, it can move you further from an intrusion and help reduce the forces of impact, saving lives and severe injuries.

