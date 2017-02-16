Autoelectro warns technicians to monitor Nissan Micra K13 following vehicle recall

Autoelectro, the largest independent remanufacturer of rotating electrics, has urged technicians servicing the Nissan Micra to check for a ‘burnt out’ starter motor following a vehicle recall.

The push start ignition switch on the K13 series (2010-onwards) has a known fault, which can cause the switch to remain in the pressed position and not return after the engine is switched on. Consequently, this can result in the starter motor not disengaging from the mesh and burning out.

Additionally, a separate recall was issued for the vehicle’s ignition coil, as it was not built to the correct specification, leading to poor starting.

Helpfully, Autoelectro has highlighted some useful signs and signals that technicians should look out for when working on specific models, including a blue colour on the gear shaft and pinion area, as well as rattling inside the starter motor when shaken indicating components have exploded.

Also, a burning smell from the starter motor because of a potentially electric insulation leak should be investigated; damaged pinion teeth or a broken nose cone could be the beginning of a significant problem, too.

Technicians should also look out for burnt or discoloured wiring from the solenoid to starter body and burnt or shrivelled label.

Technicians can replace the component with an Autoelectro part: part number AEY2687.

Technical archive continues to grow

This latest technical bulletin is more evidence of Autoelectro’s continuous efforts to arm its garage customers with the latest, up-to-date technical information available in the automotive aftermarket.

Several hundred technical bulletins are available to access, free-of-charge, from its industry-leading website to willing subscribers that want to ensure they stay ahead of their competition and confront technical challenges head on.

The Bradford-based remanufacturer boasts 30 years’ experience and knowledge, all of which is crammed into a high-quality range of starter motors and alternators, so customers can be assured they’re fitting a premium product.

Additionally, the company possesses excellent stock availability and a next-day delivery service.

