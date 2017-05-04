Audi Tool Trophy: Prize for talented young engineers

Sharp edges, tight radii – it is the design of their bodies in particular that makes the Audi models so unmistakable. In Production these precise lines can often only be manufactured with specialized tools from the Competence Center for Plant Equipment and Forming Technology. In its search for innovative toolmaking ideas, the “Audi Tool Trophy” student competition is now entering its ninth year. The winners received prize money of up to 2,500 euros on May 3.