Audi: TechDay Combustion Engine Technology

V engines from the Four Rings have been around for 29 years – the 3.6-liter eight-cylinder engine made its debut in the Audi V8 in 1988. A 2.8-liter V6 followed two years later, in the Audi 100. Things then really took off in the 1990s: in 1997 the world’s first V6 TDI appeared with the 2.5 TDI, followed in 1998 by the V8 TDI with a displacement of 3.3 liters. And in 2000 the V6 biturbo with 2.7 liters’ displacement was a very special highlight: the 279 kW (380 hp) and 440 Nm (324.5 lb-ft) of torque driving the Audi RS 4 Avant set the bar at a totally new level in the midsize category.

Today, Audi uses V6 and V8 engines in all models based on the modular longitudinal platform, namely in the Audi A4, A5, A6, A8, Q5 and Q7 series. The V6 units – gasoline as well as diesel engines – operate with a displacement of 3.0 liters, and 4.0 liters in the case of the V8 engines. Their power output ranges from 160 kW (218 hp) to 445 kW (605 hp). The new 2.9 liter V6 engine in the Audi RS 5 (combined fuel consumption: 8.7 l/100 km (27.0 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions: 197 g/km (317.0 g/mi)) is a special case. Owing to the increased power and therefore greater stress on the engine, the displacement was reduced by 0.1 liters.

Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the “Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of all new passenger car models,” which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen, Germany (www.dat.de).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.