Audi Supervisory Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting the ratification of the actions of all current members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

At this year’s Annual General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2017, the Supervisory Board of Audi Aktiengesellschaft will propose the ratification of the actions of all current members of the Board of Management for the year 2016. This will take place on the basis of a comprehensive legal review by the law firm Gleiss Lutz.

The Supervisory Board is thus expressing its confidence in the Board of Management to continue the successful development of the Audi Group. The proposed ratification by the Annual General Meeting does not preclude possible claims for damages being made against individual persons. In accordance with its legal obligations, since the diesel issue became known, the Supervisory Board has been examining whether it is obliged to make claims for damages against individual members of the Board of Management. This examination is continuing.

Against the background of ongoing investigations, the Supervisory Board proposes the postponement of ratification of the actions of Dr. Stefan Knirsch, who stepped down from the Board of Management of AUDI AG on September 23, 2016.

Furthermore, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will recommend to the Annual General Meeting the ratification of the actions of all members of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG.

