Audi Supervisory Board expresses its confidence in Board of Management Chairman Rupert Stadler

The Supervisory Board of AUDI AG rejects the accusations made against Chairman of the Board of Management Rupert Stadler.

Several days ago, the Supervisory Board arranged for law firm Gleiss Lutz to examine the accusations made against Rupert Stadler by a dismissed employee of AUDI AG and to report on the results of that examination.

The results of the examination by Gleiss Lutz are that the accusations made against Mr. Stadler are incorrect.

Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG and Chairman of the Audi Supervisory Board, has stated, “The documents submitted to the Labor Court in Heilbronn have been well known for some time and do not substantiate these accusations. The Supervisory Board expresses its confidence in Rupert Stadler.”

