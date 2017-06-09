“Audi Summit” in Barcelona in July: brand exhibition of the Four Rings

Audi has issued invitations to its own brand exhibition to take place on July 11, 2017. On a total area of more than 10,000 square meters, the first Audi Summit will showcase pioneering solutions for the urban mobility of tomorrow – from premium mobility services to piloted driving and parking. 2,000 guests from all over the world will also experience the premiere of the brand’s new flagship, the Audi A8.

The Audi Summit is the company’s new exclusive brand platform. In the urban hotspot of Barcelona, the Catalonian capital, multipliers from the fields of media, finance, commerce and industry associations will experience new services for digitally connected and sustainable mobility in the smart city of the future. The premium brand’s exhibition has two components: a one-hour product presentation with 70 automobiles and a brand experience world at the trade-fair center on the Mediterranean coast. As well as the premiere of the new Audi A8, the company will also present its Audi AI technology promise: The car of the future will make its occupants’ life easier with the help of artificial intelligence.

The exhibition starts on July 11 with a brand show involving 50-meter-wide LED. The star of the day is the new luxury sedan, the Audi A8. In the adjacent part of the trade-fair hall, visitors will then be immersed in the atmosphere of a pulsating metropolis, where they will experience concepts, exhibits and talks on the subjects of mobility, artificial intelligence and the smart factory of the future.

The premium brand will show how it plans to develop its Vorsprung far beyond the products themselves. On the way to becoming the premium digital car company, Audi is increasingly applying digital technologies to develop sustainable solutions for urban mobility. Examples can be seen in various areas of its business operations – from production and logistics to sales and marketing. How will car production work without assembly lines? How can a car be digitally configured and tried out virtually? And how is Audi intensifying its social engagement by applying new technologies for environmental protection and sustainability? The Audi Summit in Barcelona will make tangible the comprehensive transformation of the brand with the Four Rings.

Audi specifically selected Barcelona as the venue for its brand exhibition. The Spanish metropolis with a population of five million stands for a special quality of urban life. Pioneering smart-city concepts involve various modes of transportation – buses, trains, taxis and cars – and enhance the city’s attractiveness.

