Audi at the Geneva International Motor show: sporty prospects

Audi is presenting six new models at the Geneva International Motor Show. Making their world premieres are the Audi Q8 sport concept, which is powered by a 3.0 TFSI V6 engine with a mild hybrid system, and the new RS 5 Coupé* – the Gran Turismo of RS models. Its counterpart in motorsport, the Audi RS 5 DTM, is starting the new season with over 500 hp of power. Two more show debuts accompany the brand’s sporty presentation: the Audi RS 3 Sportback* and the Audi SQ5 TFSI*. And with the A5 Sportback g-tron*, Audi also is presenting one of its sustainable drive concepts. The natural gas-powered car combines dynamic performance, everyday usability and elegant design with low CO2 emissions.

High-efficiency engine: the Audi Q8 sport concept

Emphatically sporty, extremely dynamic and luxurious – these qualities ensure the Audi Q8 sport concept makes a strong impression in the full-size category. The car stands for maximum prestige, resolute sportiness and clearly visible technology in all areas. A particularly groundbreaking aspect is the concept car’s highly efficient drive concept. The combination of a 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid system and an electric powered compressor is a world first. The result: The Q8 sport concept proves itself a very talented all-round performer. With its 350 kW (476 hp) and 700 Nm of torque, the car sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in just 4.7 seconds – and reaches a top speed of 275 km/h (170.9 mph). And its cruising range of over 1,200 kilometers (745.6 mi) makes it ideally suited for long-distance driving. The Audi Q8 sport concept’s visual effect is accentuated by its characteristic air deflectors. The impressive front is dominated by an imposing octagonal Singleframe with honeycomb insert, flanked by two large air inlets. Compared to the Q8 concept that Audi presented in Detroit, another 12 millimeters (0.5 in) have been added to the width of the wheel arches. Topping off the vehicle’s sporty personality are a long roof edge spoiler, an aluminum diffuser and the exhaust system’s distinctive oval tailpipes. The interior of the Audi Q8 sport concept exudes pure luxury – with expansive lines, sophisticated materials and abundant space. The new control concept relies on large touchscreens, with finishing touches in the form of an enhanced Audi virtual cockpit and a contact analog head-up display. The display uses intelligent augmented reality technology that merges the real and virtual worlds.

New RS design language and extraordinary power: the Audi RS 5 Coupé

The new Audi RS 5 Coupé – the Gran Turismo of the RS models – brings together an elegant aesthetic and a high degree of everyday usability. Its completely redeveloped 2.9 TFSI V6 biturbo generates 331 kW (450 hp) of power and delivers a maximum torque of 600 Nm – 170 Nm more than its predecessor. The top model in the A5 family accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. And with the optional RS dynamic package it reaches a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph). The V6 engine’s power flows through a sportily tuned eight-speed tiptronic to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive. It utilizes an asymmetric 40:60 distribution of the drive force to both axles. For the RS 5 Coupé the designers drew inspiration from the distinctive racing details of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO. In the front, the car’s character is shaped by the wide, flat Singleframe and massive air inlets. Quattro blisters on the flanks emphasize the pronounced bulges over the wheel arches, which have been widened by 15 millimeters (0.6 in). The RS-specific diffuser insert, the RS exhaust system’s oval tailpipes and a fixed spoiler lip complete the dynamic look. In the interior, the sporty character of the high-performance coupé is underscored by RS sport seats, the flat-bottomed RS sport leather steering wheel, a special RS display in the Audi virtual cockpit and RS logos. Further top technologies, including the head-up display, Matrix LED headlights and many driver assistance systems ensure greater safety, comfort and efficiency.

Over 500 hp of power output and consummate aerodynamics: the Audi RS 5 DTM

Along with the production model, Audi Sport is simultaneously presenting the DTM racing version of the Audi RS 5 Coupé. In addition to numerous changes made to comply with regulations, the new RS design language has also been implemented. As a result, the third generation of the Audi RS 5 DTM stands out clearly from the two successful predecessor models not only in terms of technology, but also its appearance. Its makes a more progressive impression overall. This is evident especially in the front end and rear wheel arches. Audi also has once again improved the precise fit of the parts and the aerodynamic performance. The four-liter V8 engine in the Audi RS 5 DTM now has over 500 hp of power output. And for the 2017 season, the tire partner Hankook is supplying softer tires that enable faster lap times. The traditional season opener in Hockenheim will take place from May 5 to 7.

New five-cylinder engine and high-tech suspension: the Audi RS 3 Sportback

Audi is presenting yet another highlight in Geneva – the RS 3 Sportback. Its new 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine generates 294 kW (400 hp) and develops a maximum torque of 480 Nm. The sporty compact model takes only 4.1 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph). The RS 3 Sportback showcases its tremendous power with a striking Singleframe, complete with the quattro logo, big air inlets and angular sill trims. In the rear, a stylish RS roof edge spoiler, a diffuser insert and the RS exhaust system’s large oval tailpipes are sure to turn heads everywhere. With a wider track compared to that of the base model, progressive steering, the four-link rear axle and a tight suspension setup, the RS 3 Sportback combines fascinating dynamism with superior stability. quattro management is a standard feature integrated in the dynamic handling system Audi drive select, along with the steering, S tronic, engine management and adjustable exhaust flaps – along with the optional RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control. The driver can individually vary the operation of these components between the comfort, auto and dynamic modes. Handling is perfected through the Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC) with wheel-selective torque control and the sport mode specially tuned for the RS. RS-specific details in the interior and the inimitable sound of the five-cylinder engine round out the emotional driving experience.

V6 power and superior dynamics: the Audi SQ5 TFSI

Fresh from its world premiere at the Detroit Motor Show, Audi’s SQ5 TFSI is now ready for its European premiere in Geneva. The top model in the Q5 line gets its power from the turbocharged three-liter V6 engine with 260 kW (354 hp). It delivers 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) of torque at just 1,370 rpm. This enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.4 seconds. The quattro permanent all-wheel drive and quick gear changes with the eight-speed tiptronic contribute to its dynamic handling. The car’s agility is further enhanced with the optional sport differential that actively distributes torque between the rear wheels and the optional dynamic steering with variable ratios. Along with these two components, the dynamic handling system Audi drive select also exerts its effects on the engine, tiptronic and standard damper control. It allows drivers to adjust the characteristics of their SQ5 in multiple modes. Optional air suspension allows the driver to adjust the height of the suspension to the specific driving situation. Both the interior and exterior of the Audi SQ5 TFSI stand apart from the base model with design features and an expanded standard equipment package exclusive to the S model line. These include, among other things, sport seats in Alcantara/leather, LED headlights and 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in a 5-double-spoke star design.

Sporting elegance and a natural-gas drive: the Audi A5 Sportback g-tron

Following the A3 Sportback g-tron* and the A4 Avant g-tron*, the Audi A5 Sportback g-tron is the brand’s third model that can run on natural gas. It is powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine with 125 kW (170 hp) of power output and 270 Nm of torque. The tank module consists of four very light yet remarkably strong tanks with a total capacity of 19 kilograms (41.9 lb). It allows for a range of over 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) when running solely on CNG (compressed natural gas). And with the model’s 25-liter (6.6 US gal) gasoline tank, the overall range is increased by up to 950 kilometers (590.3 mi). In the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), the A5 Sportback g-tron with S tronic transmission uses just 3.8 kilograms of CNG per 100 kilometers (8.4 lb), which is equivalent to CO2 emissions of 100 grams per kilometer (160.9 g/mi). That makes Audi the first premium automaker in the B segment to offer a gasoline engine with emission values lower than those of an equivalent diesel engine. The clean combustions and high efficiency of the drive system ensure lower costs of ownership. Compared with an equivalent gasoline engine, fuel costs are markedly lower, and the reduced CO2 emissions place the vehicle in a more attractive tax bracket. In combination with the Audi e-gas technology, the A5 Sportback g-tron is even more climate-friendly on the road.

