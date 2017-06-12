Audi customers celebrate success in Europe, Australia and Asia

Audi drivers dominate at the Ring: The fourth of eight race events in the DMV GTC racing series at the Nürburgring was a great success for Audi customers. In the first race, Ronny C’Rock won in front of Fabian Plentz, Peter Schmidt and Tommy Tulpe. After the 1-2-3-4 victory, Audi customer teams then went on to stand on every podium step in the second round as well. Ronny C’Rock from Land Motorsport won once again in front of Fabian Plentz. Tommy Tulpe secured third place. Plentz and Tulpe also won the Dunlop 60 race as a driver duo at the same event.

Triumph for Audi drivers: In Winton, Australia, Audi customer teams celebrated a huge success with a 1-2-3 and a 1-2-3-4 victory in the second event of the Australian GT Trophy Series. The first race was won by Steven McLaughlan, in front of Rod Salmon and Rick Mensa. In the second round, McLaughlan prevailed once again. The best of the rest were Matthew Stoupas, Rick Mensa and Travers Beynon. In this racing series, only the first generation of the Audi R8 LMS is permitted. McLaughlan leads Salmon on the table with a 102-point advantage, followed by two more Audi privateers, Rob Smith and Rick Mensa.

Alessio Picariello extends table lead: A win in the first round and second place in race 2 – as was the case in the season opener in Malaysia, Alessio Picariello was at the front in the second round of the Audi R8 LMS Cup in Japan. He thus extends his lead in the cup to 31 points. Cheng Confu from China climbs to second place after he prevailed in the second race at Suzuka. Mitch Gilbert from Malaysia, after finishing second and third at the weekend, is now third on the table. The Monegasque Stéphane Richelmi stood on the podium for the first time, having finished third in the first race.

