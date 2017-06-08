Audi continues to grow in North America in May

In May, AUDI AG delivered around 159,600 cars to customers, 2.8 percent less than in the same month in 2016. Around 738,300 deliveries over the first five months of the year represent a decrease of 5.9 percent worldwide. Despite the downturn of the total U.S. market, Audi managed to further increase sales in the United States in May too, achieving substantial growth in North America overall since the start of the year (+6.6%). In China, the sales balance for the past month (-4.0%) was still influenced by the negotiations on future collaboration, which have now been brought to a successful conclusion. The intended comprehensive deal was sealed in the second half of the month. The Chinese Audi dealers reported 48,012 units delivered in May, the highest monthly sales figure in the year to date.

