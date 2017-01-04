Audi breaks annual U.S. sales record with 210,213 deliveries as SUVs set pace

Audi sales in the United States grew 4 percent in 2016 for a total of 210,213 vehicles, surpassing 2015 as the brand’s best annual performance. December 2016 sales increased 13.7 percent to 23,195 vehicles.

December 2016 marked the best-ever month of sales in Audi of America history and the 72nd consecutive month of record sales for the market. The previous December record was set in 2015 with 20,399 deliveries. The annual result marks the seventh straight year of record sales for Audi in the U.S.

Strong consumer demand for Audi SUV models finished the year on a high note, as the Q5 and Q7 each had their best sales month ever in December. The Q5 posted 6,396 sales, a 5.6 percent increase over December 2015. The Q7 posted 3,275 sales for the month, a 175 percent increase over last year. The Q3 posted 2,047 deliveries—its second-best performing month—a 36 percent increase over December 2015. SUV sales for the brand increased 34 percent over last December and 19 percent for the year.

The A3 Sportback e-tron also had its best sales month ever with 589 deliveries in December. For the year, A3 Sportback e-tron sales totaled 4,280.

The A4 continued to buck the market trend away from sedans, with sales of 4,009 vehicles, a 26 percent increase for the month. For the year, A4 sales rose 20 percent to 34,687.

“2016 was a strong year for Audi due to record levels of consumer consideration and a high-performing dealer network,” said Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America. “We are confident that 2017 will see further growth for the brand with the launch of our largest product offensive in history, starting with the all-new Q5.”

Sales for the year outpaced the premium market, driven by strong performance in the Audi brand’s key growth regions of the south and west, where sales each grew more than 5 percent.

Audi dealers invested more than $1 billion in facility upgrades between 2008 and 2014. They have committed another $1 billion in investment between 2015 and 2020.

