Audi of America sets new February record as SUVs and sedans drive consumer demand

Audi of America’s February sales increased 17 percent to 13,741 vehicles. Both SUVs and sedans performed well, with the Q5, Q7 SUVs and the A4 sedan leading the volume gains.

Audi achieved its best February sales in the U.S., marking the 74th straight monthly record. The previous February record was set last year with 11,718 vehicles sold. Through the first two months of 2017, Audi U.S. sales have risen 14 percent to 26,942 vehicles.

February sales were bolstered by demand for SUVs, which rose 36 percent over last February and 28 percent year-to-date. The Q5 was the volume leader with 3,294 vehicles sold, an increase of 36 percent. Sales of the Q7 rose 50 percent over last year to 2,477 vehicles. The Q3 posted 1,103 sales for the month, an increase of 12 percent.

“SUVs now make up 50 percent of our sales volume, so we are excited about the launch of the all-new Q5 this spring,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “We are optimistic that this new model will build on the success of its predecessor and attract new fans to the Audi brand.”

Sales of Audi sedan models remained strong in February, as they continued to counter an industry move away from sedans. A4 sales increased 30 percent to 2,377 vehicles. A6 sales rose 3 percent to 1,094 vehicles. The A7 recorded 471 deliveries in February, an increase of 10 percent from last year. The A8 posted 251 sales for the month, an increase of 15 percent.

A3 Sportback e-tron sales rose 61 percent to 400 vehicles, the second-best sales month for the plug-in hybrid. The A4 allroad posted a sales increase of 37 percent for the month with 170 deliveries.

AUDI US SNAPSHOT –MTD– –YTD– Model Line Feb ’17 Actual Feb ’16 Actual Yr/Yr % change Feb ’17 YTD Actual Feb ’16 YTD Actual Yr/Yr % change A3 1,515 1,935 -21.7% 2,934 3,756 -21.9% A3 e-tron 400 248 61.3% 787 575 36.9% A4 2,377 1,827 30.1% 4,114 3,152 30.5% A5 333 602 -44.7% 637 1,117 -43.0% A6 1,094 1,064 2.8% 2,102 1,905 10.3% A7 471 429 9.8% 885 861 2.8% A8 251 218 15.1% 505 563 -10.3% allroad 170 124 37.1% 392 273 43.6% Q5 3,294 2,421 36.1% 6,930 5,112 35.6% Q7 2,477 1,653 49.8% 4,888 3,989 22.5% Q3 1,103 988 11.6% 2,284 1,890 20.8% R8 65 9 622.2% 130 20 550.0% TT 191 200 -4.5% 354 355 -0.3% Total Audi Sales 13,741 11,718 17.3% 26,942 23,568 14.3% Total CPO Sales 3,476 3,713 -6.4% 6,883 7,080 -2.8%

Notes: A3 includes A3 Sedan, S3 Sedan and A3 Cabriolet, but does not include A3 Sportback e-tron.

A4 includes A4 Sedan and S4 Sedan, but does not include A4 allroad.

A5 includes A5 Coupe, S5 Coupe, RS 5 Coupe, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Cabriolet and RS 5 Cabriolet.

A6 includes A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan.

A7 includes A7 Sedan, S7 Sedan and RS 7 Sedan.

A8 includes A8 Sedan, A8 L Sedan and S8 Sedan.

Q5 includes Q5 and SQ5.

R8 includes R8 Coupe and R8 Spyder.

TT includes TT Coupe, TTS Coupe and TT Roadster.

