Audi of America sets January sales record on SUV strength and sedan demand

Audi of America’s January sales increased 11 percent to 13,201 vehicles. Both SUVs and sedans performed well, with the Q3, Q5 SUVs and the A4 and A6 sedan models leading the volume gains.

After its seventh consecutive year of record sales in the U.S., Audi continued that momentum in January with its 73rd straight record month. The previous January record was set in 2016 with 11,850 vehicles sold.

January results were bolstered by strong demand across the SUV lineup, with total SUV sales increasing 22 percent over last January. The Q5 was the volume leader with 3,636 vehicles sold, an increase of 35 percent. Sales of the Q3 rose 31 percent over last year to 1,181 vehicles. The Q7 posted 2,411 sales for the month, an increase of 3 percent.

Consumer demand for Audi sedan models was also strong. The A4 sedan posted sales of 1,737 vehicles, a 31 percent increase. The A6 sedan recorded 1,008 deliveries in January, an increase of 20 percent from last year.

Sales of the A3 Sportback e-tron did well in January with 387 vehicles, an increase of 18 percent and the third-best sales month on record for the plug-in hybrid. The recently launched all-new A4 allroad, which offers the performance of a sedan and the versatility of an SUV, posted a sales increase of 49 percent.

“Coming off a record year, we were pleased to see strong consumer demand across the product portfolio in January,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “We believe that Audi is poised for continued success in 2017 with products that will excite our customers and draw them into our showrooms.”

AUDI US SNAPSHOT –MTD– –YTD– Model Line Jan ’17 Actual Jan ’16 Actual Yr/Yr % change Jan ’17 YTD Actual Jan ’16 YTD Actual Yr/Yr % change A3 1,419 1,821 -22.1% 1,419 1,821 -22.1% A3 e-tron 387 327 18.3% 387 327 18.3% A4 1,737 1,325 31.1% 1,737 1,325 31.1% A5 304 515 -41.0% 304 515 -41.0% A6 1,008 841 19.9% 1,008 841 19.9% A7 414 432 -4.2% 414 432 -4.2% A8 254 345 -26.4% 254 345 -26.4% allroad 222 149 49.0% 222 149 49.0% Q5 3,636 2,691 35.1% 3,636 2,691 35.1% Q7 2,411 2,336 3.2% 2,411 2,336 3.2% Q3 1,181 902 30.9% 1,181 902 30.9% R8 65 11 490.9% 65 11 490.9% TT 163 155 5.2% 163 155 5.2% Total Audi Sales 13,201 11,850 11.4% 13,201 11,850 11.4% Total CPO Sales 3,407 3,367 1.2% 3,407 3,367 1.2%

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.