Audi of America reports May sales increase driven by consumer demand for SUVs, A4 and A5

Audi of America reported a May sales increase of 2.5 percent to 19,197 vehicles, as the SUVs and the A4, A5 models led the gains.

May 2017 marked the 77th consecutive month of record sales for Audi of America, as well as the fifth-best sales month in the brand’s U.S. history. The previous May record was set last year with 18,728 vehicles sold. Through the first five months of 2017, Audi sales have risen 6.5 percent to 83,555 vehicles.

Consumer demand for Audi SUVs boosted May sales, with total deliveries in the segment increasing 6 percent over last May and 16 percent year-to-date. The Q7 led the gains with 3,048 vehicles sold, an increase of 14 percent and the second-best month on record for the model. Sales of the Q5 rose 4 percent over last year to 4,909 vehicles, and the Q3 posted 1,733 sales for the month, an increase of 1 percent.

The A4 sedan posted sales of 3,011 vehicles, a 9 percent increase for the month and an 18 percent gain year-to-date. A4 allroad sales jumped 200 percent to 318 vehicles. The A5 models recorded 2,047 deliveries in May, an increase of 150 percent from last year and 24 percent year-to-date.

“As the summer selling season begins, we are confident that the Audi product portfolio will support our sales momentum,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “That, coupled with the high caliber of our dealer network, continues to attract new fans to the brand and gives us optimism about our performance in a tightening market.”

