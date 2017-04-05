Audi of America announces 2018 R8 V10 plus will feature standard laser lights

The fastest and most powerful Audi production model ever – the R8 V10 plus – is now also the first Audi model line to offer laser light technology.

Originally debuting on 25 R8 exclusive edition models, laser light technology is the latest in a long line of lighting innovations from the four rings. The R8 has pioneered many of these innovations, as the first Audi model to offer all-LED headlights in 2008 and now as the first model line to offer laser high beams. In addition, the R8 was also the first Audi vehicle to couple the laser light with dynamic front turn signals.

An identifying characteristic of the laser headlights is their blue light signature in the headlight housing. The laser beam pattern, which is active at speeds of 40 mph and above (when conditions permit), supplements the LED high beam and greatly enhances visibility for the driver by projecting a low and wide beam of light on the road ahead.

Model Year Changes for the 2018 R8 V10 coupe, spyder and V10 plus

The R8, which shares approximately 50 percent of the same parts, including the V10 engine with the R8 LMS racecar, now also features exciting new design options in addition to more standard features. New for 2018, all R8 models will come standard equipped with Audi smartphone interface for compatible devices. A newly available Black optic package includes 20-inch, 10-spoke Y design forged wheels in a high gloss Anthracite with summer tires, gloss black exhaust tips, Mythos black side blades (V10 models only) and a Black optic exterior trim. Full LED headlights with Audi laser light are available on V10 models and are standard equipment on the V10 plus.

Additional 2018 model year changes for V10 and V10 plus models:

Standard Anthracite high-gloss inlays on V10 models (formerly Anthracite matte)

Standard Carbon sigma high-gloss inlays on the V10 plus (formerly matte)

Standard 19-inch 5-double-spoke design forged wheels with silver finish (V10 models)

Audi sport badge on front grille replaces quattro badge on all R8 models

Audi Sport puddle light logo (with driver or passenger door opened)

Each generation of the R8 brings to the road know-how acquired on the racetrack and from the legacy of Audi endurance racing. The 2018 R8 V10 coupe and spyder and the R8 V10 plus will be available in dealerships summer 2017.

Pricing Detail:

Model year 2018 R8 model line starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

MODEL

2018 R8 V10 Coupe: $164,900

2018 R8 V10 Spyder: $177,100

2018 R8 V10 plus Coupe: $194,400

Prices above exclude destination charge ($1250), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

