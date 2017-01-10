The Ateca boosts SEAT sales in 2016

SEAT concluded 2016 with increased sales for the fourth consecutive year. The carmaker delivered a total of 410,200 vehicles, which is 2.6% more than in 2015 (400,000) and the best result since 2007. In the last four years, SEAT sales have gone up by 27.8%, which represents 89,200 more vehicles than in 2012 (321,000). The new Ateca has spurred SEAT deliveries. 24,200 units of the company’s first ever SUV have been sold since it reached dealerships starting in July. Thanks to the successful launch of the Ateca, SEAT deliveries in the second half of 2016 stepped up by 5.3%.

The Ateca figures are complemented by growth posted by the Alhambra and the Leon. Both models concluded 2016 with their highest ever sales results. Coinciding with its 20th anniversary, sales of the brand’s minivan saw double-digit improvement, increasing by 13.6% to stand at 30,700 units. In terms of the Leon, its sales went up by 3.0% to reach 165,000 vehicles. This is the best sales result of the Leon since it was launched in 1999, and it is the brand’s best-selling model. Furthermore, the Ibiza is reaching the end of its fourth generation with a high sales volume and concluded 2016 with 152,000 vehicles delivered, which is slightly lower than the 2015 figure (-0.9%).

SEAT President Luca de Meo expressed his satisfaction with the results. “Our product offensive has just begun, and for yet another year our performance has earned us positive results. The launch of the Ateca enables us to face upcoming future with optimism: it’s already the brand’s third pillar, and starting this year its contribution to sales is going to be much more noticeable”. Speaking about 2017, Luca de Meo said that “with the updated Leon, the fifth generation Ibiza and the new Arona we set ourselves the goal of increasing our sales volume. 2017 is going to be a very special year for SEAT”.

320,000 vehicles delivered in Western Europe

SEAT sales in Western Europe reached 319,900 units, 2.2% more than in 2015 (312,800) thanks to momentum in markets such as Austria (+12.9%), Sweden (+31.3%) and Portugal (+17.0%). This is the best result in the region since 2007. SEAT also ended the year with a positive balance in five major European countries. In Germany, the brand’s largest market, sales went up by 2.5% to reach 90,000 units, while Spain came in second with 77,200 vehicles delivered (+0.1%). The United Kingdom and France, SEAT’s third and fifth largest markets, improved by 0.5% totalling 47,400 and 22,500 vehicles respectively, while sales grew by 3.9% in Italy, the company’s seventh largest market, with a total of 16,500 cars delivered.

All-time sales records in Turkey and Israel

Growth in Poland (+22.0%), SEAT’s largest market in the region, and in Hungary (+11.1%) drove SEAT sales in Eastern Europe, with an overall 8.2% increase to stand at 28,200 vehicles (2015: 26,100). This is the highest sales figure in the region since 2008. In addition, SEAT sales went up by 3.2% in the Czech Republic, where the company posted its best ever result.

In 2016, SEAT once again broke its sales record in Turkey and Israel. Turkey, the company’s sixth largest market, contributed more new volume after increasing by 41.7% to stand at 19,700 vehicles, 5,800 more than in 2015. In Israel, SEAT grew by 6.2% and recorded a total of 8,000 units sold. In addition, in Mexico, the brand’s fourth largest market, SEAT sales totaled 24,500 vehicles, 1.5% more than the previous year.

Furthermore, SEAT began its marketing efforts in Singapore and Mauritius in 2016, two new markets that join Moldavia and Palestine, which were opened up in 2015.

2017 will see SEAT’s product offensive continue, which was begun with the Ateca. This January the updated Leon will be available in dealerships, followed by the Ibiza in the first six months of the year, and subsequently the new Arona. The launch of the Ateca is having a positive impact on customer deliveries, as well as on the company’s financial results. In the first nine months of 2016 the company posted an operating profit of 137 million euros, a figure which is 11 times higher than the profit obtained in the same period the year before.

Updates to the dealership network

SEAT concluded 2016 with renovations completed on 60% of the brand’s network of more than 1,700 dealerships and showrooms with the new corporate image. The new image conveys a seamless link between SEAT’s corporate identity and brand design and symbolises the values of the company, creating an open, welcoming environment.

