Astra sedan bolsters Holden’s world-class small-car line-up

Holden has announced the next step in its rejuvenated small-car strategy, with confirmation the all-new Astra sedan will launch in 2017. Astra sedan joins Astra hatch and Astra coupe siblings to expand Holden’s world class small-car line-up, giving customers their choice of world-class small car offering.

Utilising the same Delta 2 architecture as the Astra hatch (with GM Europe’s Russelsheim HQ as the homeroom), Astra sedan is a great example of Holden’s ability to handpick the best vehicles for Australia from the GM global portfolio, being the only brand to offer both the Opel-based hatch variant and Chevrolet-based sedan variant in its line-up.

Holden’s Director – Planning and Program Management, Marinos Panayiotou, said Holden is leveraging GM’s global product portfolio and, with Astra sedan, customers have a vehicle that effortlessly blends functionality and comfort, with more than a touch of luxury.

“Last year, Holden committed to launching 24 new products by 2020, and Astra sedan represents the thirteenth of those, joining Astra hatch and Astra coupe to continue building a world-class small car range,” said Mr. Panayiotou.

“Astra sedan is a truly global vehicle, developed in Europe, manufactured in Korea and finished with design elements and significant engineering input from Holden.

“Astra’s luxurious interior is complemented by advanced driver and connectivity technology in addition to progressive exterior styling which, when you add to the hatch variant, gives Holden a strong line-up in the small-car segment.”

Based on the US-designed, Chevrolet Cruze, Holden’s Astra sedan boasts key local input to give this global vehicle a uniquely Australian flavour to appeal to Australian customers.

Local input key to Astra sedan identity

Designed in North America, Astra sedan also received bespoke styling treatment from the renowned GM Australia design team, with a sophisticated front grille and fascia to give the Astra range a more cohesive appearance.

“Sharing the same architecture as the Astra hatch, the new Astra Sedan assumes a rational, sophisticated persona to expand on the appeal of the sports styled hatch,” said Mr. Ferlazzo.

“Our Australian designers have styled a unique Holden face with exclusive new front fascia and grille, closely aligning with the next generation Commodore to give a more cohesive look to not Astra, but to the wider Holden product range.”

Astra sedan also benefits from in-depth local engineering carried out at Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground to ensure it exhibits the refinement and composure displayed by its sibling, Astra hatch.

Holden’s Executive Director – Sales, Peter Keley, said Astra sedan grows Holden’s small-car line-up whilst the move would also simplify Holden’s small-car strategy.

“Whether it’s the world-class sports hatch, stylish coupe or sophisticated sedan, the Astra nameplate communicates European engineering and global design strength a strong reputation for reliability, earned over a 30 year association with Holden,” said Mr. Keley.

“With the addition of Astra sedan, Holden’s small car range is looking stronger than ever, couple that with the recently launched Trax, Colorado and Trailblazer, and our focus on bringing the best new vehicles for our customers is crystal clear.”

Going on sale at the start of February, Trax will be the next vehicle introduced to the Holden range and the latest to demonstrate a renewed focus on in-car technology and stylish design.

With Astra sedan hot on the heels of Trax, it’s clear Holden showrooms are in the midst of a major product overhaul.

