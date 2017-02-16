Aston Martin selects Ricardo as technical and supply partner for new hypercar transmission

It can be revealed today that Ricardo has been nominated by Aston Martin to design, develop and supply an advanced transmission for the ground-breaking AM-RB 001 hypercar which is being created as the result of a unique collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

The AM-RB 001 hypercar is the product of an Innovation Partnership between the British luxury brand and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, with the aim of creating a unique road car – a car engineered to be entirely useable and enjoyable as a road car, but with the capability to perform like no road car before it on a race track.

Ricardo will partner with Aston Martin to design, develop and supply the new hypercar transmission for the production run of the AM-RB 001. A maximum of 150 road- going AM-RB 001s will be built, including all remaining prototypes, with 25 additional track-only versions. First deliveries are due to commence in 2019.

“I am extremely pleased that Aston Martin has selected Ricardo as technical and supply partner for the transmission of the new AM-RB 001 hypercar,” commented Ricardo Performance Products managing director Mark Barge. “Since the first hypercars were developed, Ricardo has been at the forefront of transmission design, often leading with advanced and innovative technologies for this sector. The partnership with Aston Martin on the AM-RB 001 transmission announced today marks the start of an exciting new chapter where we will contribute to one of the most exciting and innovative cars ever created.”

