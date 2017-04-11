Ashland to report financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017 after NYSE closes April 25 and host webcast with investors at 9 a.m. EDT April 26

Ashland (NYSE: ASH) today said it plans to report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 after the New York Stock Exchange closes Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and to host a webcast with investors the following morning.

Ashland plans to issue its second-quarter earnings news release at approximately 5 p.m. EDT on April 25. At the same time, the company will post a slide presentation and prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com. The live webcast with investors, which will include an executive summary and detailed remarks, will take place at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Bill Wulfsohn, chairman and chief executive officer;

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and

Seth Mrozek, Ashland’s director of investor relations.

The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland’s website at http://investor.ashland.com, along with supporting materials. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.