Ashland introduces Aroset™ PS-6426 and Aroset™ PS-5333 solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives for high-performance applications

Ashland is launching two new solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) that help manufacturers improve the efficacy and usability of their products in demanding applications.

Aroset™ PS-6426 is designed specifically for HVAC aluminum foil tape applications. Aroset™ PS-5333 is a highsolids PSA for demanding graphics and medical applications. The products are being introduced at the PSTC Tape Summit in Las Vegas May 15-17. Aroset PS-6426 PSA combines excellent adhesion and superior cohesion, even at high temperatures, making it the right solution for rigid air duct closure systems. It is self-crosslinking and meets all UL 181A/B specifications.

“This product shows excellent peel, tack and cohesive strength, and it’s designed for good coatability on most rod and roll coaters,” said Zhaohui Sun, Ashland industry manager, PSA. Aroset PS-5333 is a high-solids, single-component PSA that can be used in decals, vinyl graphics and transfer tapes, as well as medical applications. It does not include as raw materials any CMR-classified solvents or monomers. It shows high moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR) and good biocompatibility based on ISO 10993 testing.

“This adhesive delivers on Ashland’s brand promise to help customers improve the usability of their products,” said Tom Stewart, Ashland director of marketing and product management, Adhesives. “It allows manufacturers to use a single adhesive to produce multiple products that deliver outstanding performance across an array of applications.” Ashland’s PSA product line includes the Arocure™, Aroset™ and Flexcryl™ brands.

