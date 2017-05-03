Ashland introduces Aroset 2554 and Aroset 2555 emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives in North America for high-performance applications

Ashland is launching two new emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) that help manufacturers improve the efficacy and usability of their products in demanding applications. Aroset™ 2554 PSA is designed for removeable labels and graphics.

Aroset™ 2555 PSA is excellent for ultra-removeable uses, such as window, wall and floor graphics. The products are being introduced at the PSTC Tape Summit in Las Vegas May 15-17. Aroset 2554 is an emulsion PSA for removable labels and graphics applications. The product features good anchorage to paper and film, and excellent longterm removability from glass, sheetrock, wood and other surfaces. “This is a coater-ready adhesive that delivers good removability on both high- and low-energy surfaces,” said Zhaohui Sun, Ashland industry manager, PSA. “With excellent UV resistance, the product is suitable for outdoor graphics applications.”

Aroset 2555 is a highly stable and easy-to-dry emulsion PSA designed for ultraremovable applications such as window, wall and floor graphics. It delivers good anchorage to filmic facestock, and good flow and leveling characteristics for creating high-quality graphics. It adheres well to many substrates yet it can be removed cleanly, even from high-energy plastics such as polystyrene. “Eliminating residue is critical for ultra-removable applications, and Aroset 2555 PSA does just that,” said Cathy Boysko, Ashland director of sales, packaging & converting. “This opens up a wide array of potential uses for this product.” Ashland’s PSA product line includes the Arocure™, Aroset™ and Flexcryl™ brands.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.