The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2017. As of December 31, 2016, there were 62,216,863 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.