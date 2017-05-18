Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the company’s common stock. This represents a reduction from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.39 as a result of the recently completed separation of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV). However, when combined with Valvoline’s most recent dividend, the total cash returned to shareholders of both companies is approximately equal to what Ashland paid prior to the separation, consistent with prior expectations.

The Ashland dividend is payable June 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2017. As of April 30, 2017, there were 62,229,987 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

