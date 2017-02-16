Ashland announces price increase on all composite resins and gelcoats in North America effective February 27, 2017

Ashland announced today that effective February 27th, 2017 or as contracts allow, it will increase the price of its complete portfolio of composite resins and gelcoats in North America by $0.08/lb.

This increase is primarily driven by continued escalation of costs in key raw materials. Ashland continues to make these decisions with the intent to ensure we are servicing our customers with the utmost quality and performance and the ability to continue reinvesting in our product line.

