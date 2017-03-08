Arxan continues to rack up awards for its unmatched mobile and IoT Application security solution

Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application self-protection and management solutions, today announced that Arxan Application Protection was named Best Internet of Things (IoT) product from the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Arxan also received Gold, Silver and Bronze honors in multiple categories of the 2017 Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards. Continued product recognition demonstrates Arxan’s commitment to providing superior protection of desktop, mobile, JavaScript and IoT applications through an innovative, patented approach.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and Info Security Products Guide Awards for Arxan’s Application Protection. Our commitment to protecting mobile and IoT apps, including those specifically designed for connected medical devices, requires that trust remain at the cornerstone of our business,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. “As enterprise mobile and IoT applications become prime targets for attackers, Arxan will continue to provide unmatched products and exceptional support for our customers.”

The 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Based on the strength of the nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community (both ratings and comments), Arxan was selected as the winner in the category of Best IoT Product

Arxan also received high honors from the 2017 Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards. The company received a Gold award in the category of IoT. In addition, Arxan received a Silver award for Security Products and Solutions for Healthcare and a Bronze award for Best Security Software. More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on February 13, 2017 in San Francisco.

Arxan protects sensitive data, prevents copying, tampering, unauthorized access and modifications to applications. It also blocks the insertion of malicious code and determines whether or not environments are safe for running mobile apps. Arxan offers solutions for software running on mobile devices, desktops, and embedded platforms, including those connected as part of the IoT.

