ArcelorMittal chairman and CEO, Lakshmi N. Mittal, responds to The Italian Minister of Economic Development signing decree to transfer Ilva to AM Investco

Lakshmi N. Mittal, chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, said:

“I am very pleased that AM Investco, our consortium together with Marcegaglia and Banca Intesa Sanpaolo, has been recognised as a good owner for Ilva. I would like to take this opportunity to assure all stakeholders that we recognise the trust that has been placed in us. We will work with all interested parties to ensure a stronger, better and cleaner future for Ilva, its employees and the regions in which it operates. Our plan is supported by a significant investment programme that will enable the company to improve its product mix, win back market share and address the environmental issues. Our teams are excited to have the opportunity to help Ilva re-establish its position as Italy’s premier steel company. Our focus will now be on finalising the sales purchase agreement and starting discussions with various stakeholders.”

Antonio Marcegaglia, chairman and CEO, Marcegaglia, said:

“As an industrial partner of the winning consortium we will be driven by a collaborative spirit and will commit ourselves to enabling every stakeholder can benefit from this extraordinary opportunity: the relaunch of Ilva, Europe’s largest steel asset.”

